Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Landmark Bank

Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 82.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

