Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $246.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

