E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s (EONGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

