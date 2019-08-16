e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 599,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,273. The firm has a market cap of $813.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.39. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,043,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $65,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,159,412 shares of company stock valued at $34,749,583. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

