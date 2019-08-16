Dystem (DTEM) Market Capitalization Tops $8,394.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $8,394.00 and $3.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dystem has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010443 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002957 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 6,800,497 coins and its circulating supply is 6,702,627 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

