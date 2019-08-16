Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $50,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

