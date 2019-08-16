Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 927,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,367,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.43% of Aqua America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aqua America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Aqua America by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 15,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. UBS Group cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

