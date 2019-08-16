Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 148,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,645,000 after buying an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

