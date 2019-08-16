Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,186,800 shares during the quarter. HCP accounts for approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.79% of HCP worth $121,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCP during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,236,000 after purchasing an additional 821,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HCP in the first quarter worth $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in HCP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 222,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in HCP by 495.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 56,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,531. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. HCP’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

