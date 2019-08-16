Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,454 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $134,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after buying an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,854,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,005,000 after buying an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after buying an additional 636,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,050,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,261,000 after buying an additional 101,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 476,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,473. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other Prologis news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

