Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $84.56 Million Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 157.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,608,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,976 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $84,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,328,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,127,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 17,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

