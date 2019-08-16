Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $72,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $5,659,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $852,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,424. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. 17,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

