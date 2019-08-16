DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $755,452.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. DPRating has a total market cap of $755,452.00 and approximately $1.56 million worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Hotbit, UEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.01344524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,828,340,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,605,809,246 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BCEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

