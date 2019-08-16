Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of DOVA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $445,343.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 610,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,169 and have sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 175,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 164,761 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

