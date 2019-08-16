Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.59). Dova Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

DOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

DOVA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 5,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,669. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 427,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 610,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,169 and sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

