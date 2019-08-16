DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $8.31 on Monday. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

