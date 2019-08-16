Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Domino’s Pizza worth $46,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.41. 14,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.25. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

