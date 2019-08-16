Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,803,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

