Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 93.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 163,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.