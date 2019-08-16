Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Discovery Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

