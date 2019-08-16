Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $50.58

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.56, but opened at $50.58. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 321,069 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $61,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $232,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $7,640,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

