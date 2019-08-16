Dinero (DIN) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Dinero has a total market cap of $7,355.00 and $140.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

