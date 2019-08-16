Digital Wine Ventures Ltd (ASX:DW8) Insider Dean Taylor Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Digital Wine Ventures Ltd (ASX:DW8) insider Dean Taylor purchased 2,000,000 shares of Digital Wine Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Dean Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Dean Taylor sold 16,630,566 shares of Digital Wine Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$99,783.40 ($70,768.37).

Shares of Digital Wine Ventures stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday. 125,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.01. Digital Wine Ventures Ltd has a one year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

