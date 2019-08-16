Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,134,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 1,249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 110,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $316.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSX. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

