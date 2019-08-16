Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,533.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00133571 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.14 or 0.04720267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000934 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

