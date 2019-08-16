Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Dero has a market cap of $6.74 million and $607,286.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,040,625 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

