Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Update

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,207,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 2,043,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 451,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,235. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,573,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Denny’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $11,045,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

