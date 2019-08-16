Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 270,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

In related news, Chairman Robert W. Humphreys sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $53,157.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 512,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Delta Apparel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.