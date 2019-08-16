DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $14,076.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000645 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

