Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Down 8%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04), 75,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

