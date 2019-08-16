DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,026.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00266563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01302288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00094861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000422 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

