DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0342

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $338,110.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007331 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000479 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

