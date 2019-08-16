DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,827. The stock has a market cap of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

