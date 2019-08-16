Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,709,000 after acquiring an additional 447,151 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,063,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 17,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 397,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,051,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. 32,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $134.75 and a 52 week high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

