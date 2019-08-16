Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.34 Million

Analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $442.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the highest is $467.42 million. Daseke posted sales of $461.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 15,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter acquired 20,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Daseke by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Daseke by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,954. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.