Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DARE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

