Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $115.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

