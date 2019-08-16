Daniel J. Cregg Sells 625 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after acquiring an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
