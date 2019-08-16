Daniel J. Cregg Sells 625 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,130,000 after acquiring an additional 752,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

