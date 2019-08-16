Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.50 ($64.53).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €40.97 ($47.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. Daimler has a 1 year low of €42.50 ($49.42) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.