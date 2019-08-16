Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $75,840.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 444,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.66. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 308.73% and a negative return on equity of 575.21%. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 472,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

