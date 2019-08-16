CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
CBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
