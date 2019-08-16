CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 711,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.