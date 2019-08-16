Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

CYCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 222,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,084. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

