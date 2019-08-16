CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,943,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,043. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

