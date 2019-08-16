Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CURO stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Curo Group has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,231,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 787.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 201,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

