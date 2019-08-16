Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.
CURO stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Curo Group has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $32.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,231,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 787.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 201,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.