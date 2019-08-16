CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of CSX worth $195,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,204,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,551,000 after buying an additional 116,535 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,344. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

