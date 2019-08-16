CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Purchases $12,045.00 in Stock

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Julian L. Coblentz purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.21. CSB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

