Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.29 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007212 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $115,539.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.33 or 0.04742106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047451 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.