CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $43,946.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00486584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00132925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00051930 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002318 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000550 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

