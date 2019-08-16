Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.52. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

