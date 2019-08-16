Critical Comparison: MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) vs. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kearny Financial and MSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than MSB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and MSB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million 4.75 $42.14 million N/A N/A MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.57 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MSB Financial does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.80% 3.64% 0.65% MSB Financial 17.06% 6.38% 0.74%

Summary

Kearny Financial beats MSB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

